Snow back Thursday night; where, how much uncertain

Winter returns Thursday night with accumulating snow of 1 to 6 inches likely in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

The weather service said the location of the greatest snowfall totals is uncertain, but the heaviest snow will be in a narrow band, with a sharp cut-off between the highest and lowest amounts. It tentatively used a line near U.S. 24 on its map to divide higher snow totals from lower ones, but said the band could shift north or south.

To complicate things, the weather service said, a wintry mix will fall Thursday night into Friday morning, especially around U.S. 24 and south. Snow will change to wintry mix or even all rain Friday before tapering off late Friday afternoon, it said.