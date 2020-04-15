Allen County sees highest single-day COVID cases

Most of the Allen County residents killed by COVID-19 have been older and male, public health officials said today.

The county reported 18 deaths, as of this afternoon, and the average age of those who succumbed to the diseased caused by the new coronavirus is 78.9, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

However, deaths have been reported among patients age 49 to 95, illustrating that the illness affects a wide range of people.

Erika Pitcher, department director of community health and case management, said 15 men and three women have died.

The demographic data on COVID-19 deaths came during a video conference with reporters and as the county saw the highest single-day count – 25 – of new cases of the illness. There now are 196 confirmed cases among county residents.

It's not clear how many of those killed had underlying health issues, and Pitcher said the health department is studying that.

"We are working on that and hope to have that data out next week," she said.

mleblanc@jg.net