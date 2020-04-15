Dwenger to honor 2020 senior class by turning on stadium lights

Bishop Dwenger High School doesn't want to attract a crowd this week as it gives Friday night lights a new meaning.

At 8:20 p.m. – or 20:20 in military time – the Catholic school at Washington Center Road and Clinton Street will turn on its stadium lights for 20 minutes to honor its senior class. The gesture, which will be shared on Facebook, is part of a nationwide Be the Light campaign that is being embraced by schools, Dwenger said in a statement Wednesday.

Senior traditions have been upended as schools nationwide have shuttered to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Indiana schools must finish the academic year through remote learning.

The unusual end for the Class of 2020 also has prompted social media users to share their senior portraits as a show of support as schools consider options for traditional end-of-year activities.

About 81,100 Hoosiers are in 12th grade, including about 4,600 in Allen County public and private schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

"All students are feeling the loss of not being in school and participating in the activities which bring them joy, but the loss may be even deeper for our seniors," said Dwenger, which has about 250 seniors. "They have already experienced the last class, Mass, service project, game, competition, performance, etc. but did not know that they had at the time."