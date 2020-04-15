Weather service: Snow this afternoon, accumulation possible overnight

Snow will continue to spread over northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio through mid-afternoon, the National Weather Service said today.

Some slick spots are possible on roadways, the weather service said. It said temperatures rising to above freezing later this afternoon will result in mainly wet roadways.

A system will bring the potential for accumulating snow late Thursday night into Friday morning, the weather service said.

The weather service declared a freeze warning from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday for Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties in Indiana and for Van Wert and Mercer counties in Ohio. It said low temperatures will primarily be 25 to 30 degrees range, which may cause some damage to tender vegetation.