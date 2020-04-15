Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:55 am
Today is not Tax Day
The Journal Gazette
The tax deadline to file and pay individual income and corporate taxes has been extended an extra 90 days.
Tax returns, payments and estimated payments were originally due today, a statement from the Indiana Department of Revenue said, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline to file was pushed to July 15.
The returns included in the extension for individuals are IT-40, IT-40PNR, IT-40RNR, IT-40ES, ES-40 and SC-40. For corporate tax returns and payments, the returns are IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20NP, IT-20S, FIT-20, URT-1, IT-6, FT-QP, NP-20 and URT-Q. All other state tax return filings and payment due dates are unchanged.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter