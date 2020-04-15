DeKalb County reports 7th COVID-19 case

A seventh person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in DeKalb County, the county health department said today.

The DeKalb County resident is 30 years old and is at home self-quarantining, said Dr. Mark Souder, the county health officer.

The health department is asking residents to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, and to stay at home. Residents who need to be out are asked to wear a face mask in public places where social distancing is difficult.