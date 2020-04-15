25 new cases, 1 new death in Allen novel coronavirus count

Another Allen County resident has died and 25 have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total in the county to 196 cases and 18 deaths, the Allen County Health Department said Wednesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data, the health department said in a statement.18 ne

The health department said it will not be able to provide specific information about each individual because of the continued increase in the number of positive cases, but some basic demographic information is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the local health department said.