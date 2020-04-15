Arrest made in Rosemont Drive fire/shooting

An arrest was made this morning in connection with the Rosemont Drive fire on Friday.

J. Trinidad Ramirez, 31, was charged with murder, the Fort Wayne Police department said in a statement.

Marcos I. Casares, 37, was found dead inside the burning home, shot to death, the Allen County coroner's office announced Monday. Casares suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his death is the county's 11th homicide this year.

Casares and two other men – Doak S. McBride, 51, and Kyle G. Call, 32, – were together in the home at 1840 Rosemont Drive when a police officer patrolling the area reported the fire about 1 a.m. Friday.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene, and Call was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators have not determined the cause and manner of their deaths.

Final autopsy reports are pending, a news release said.

Information from interviews led detectives to Ramirez and another person, police said.

Ramirez is awaiting arraignment today or tomorrow.