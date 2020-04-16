Allen County reports 1 COVID-19 death today; 35 more test positive

One additional Allen County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, the county health department said today.

An additional 35 residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the county's totals to 231 cases and 19 deaths.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are on the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and are time-stamped with the latest local data.

The department said it will not be able to provide specific information on every individual case because of the increase in the number of positive cases. It does provide basic demographic information on its website, updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private lab reports to the state, Allen County's case count may not always match the Indiana State Department of Health numbers for the county, on the state's website at www.in.gov/coronavirus.