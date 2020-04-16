DeKalb reports 4 new cases of novel coronavirus

Four DeKalb County residents have been confirmed with new cases of the novel coronavirus, the county health department said today.

All four residents, two males and two females ages 11 to 60, are recovering at home, the department said in a statement.

The statement asked residents to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, as much as possible. It also asked residents to wear a face covering in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.