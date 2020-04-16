41 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana; Allen reports 44 new cases

Forty-one more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, for a total of 477 so far, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

An additional 611 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing, to 9,542, the department said in a statement. To date, 51,115 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 48,396 on Tuesday.

Deaths are reported to the state based on when the data is received and occurs during multiple days, the statement said.

According to the state department’s website, Allen County has had 44 new cases; 18 county residents have died from the new coronavirus.

Marion County has the most new cases, with 113. For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.