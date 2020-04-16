Salvation Army in need of food donations

The Salvation Army Food Pantry is asking for the public's help.

The pantry has been open twice a week, a statement from the organization said, serving 25 families each day. Now the pantry is serving more than 300 each day.

Last week, the pantry served more than 600 families and spent more than $25,000 on an estimated 6 tons of food, the statement said.

Anyone able to help is asked to either make a monetary donation online at www.safortwayne.org or to drop off a food donation at 2901 N. Clinton St.

Residents in need of help can pick up food from the pantry drive-thru Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the North Clinton location. No ID is required.