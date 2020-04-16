Winter weather advisory set for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected, the weather service said. It said drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and use caution.

Snow will develop late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, the weather service said. It said the snow may be heavy at times, especially north of U.S. 24. Rain may mix with the snow south of U.S. 24, potentially limiting snow amounts.