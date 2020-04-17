The Journal Gazette
 
    Preliminary local snow totals

    The Journal Gazette

    A location near Fairfield Center in DeKalb County got 4 inches of snow in today's storm, the National Weather Service said.

    Other preliminary snow totals reported by or to the weather service:

    • 3.4 inches -- Near Salem Center;
    • 3.1 inches -- Van Wert, Ohio;
    • 3 inches -- Near Monoquet; near Leo-Cedarville;
    • 2.8 inches -- Near North Webster;
    • 2.2 inches -- Near Winona Lake;
    • 2 inches -- Near Wallen;
    • 1.9 inches -- Near Green Center;
    • 1.8 inches -- Huntertown;
    • 1.6 inches -- Huntington;
    • 1.5 inches -- Near Ossian; Fort Wayne International Airport

