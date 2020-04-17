Friday, April 17, 2020 4:33 pm
Preliminary local snow totals
The Journal Gazette
A location near Fairfield Center in DeKalb County got 4 inches of snow in today's storm, the National Weather Service said.
Other preliminary snow totals reported by or to the weather service:
- 3.4 inches -- Near Salem Center;
- 3.1 inches -- Van Wert, Ohio;
- 3 inches -- Near Monoquet; near Leo-Cedarville;
- 2.8 inches -- Near North Webster;
- 2.2 inches -- Near Winona Lake;
- 2 inches -- Near Wallen;
- 1.9 inches -- Near Green Center;
- 1.8 inches -- Huntertown;
- 1.6 inches -- Huntington;
- 1.5 inches -- Near Ossian; Fort Wayne International Airport
