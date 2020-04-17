Allen reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Another two Allen County residents have died and 50 have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 281 cases and 21 deaths, the county Department of Health said Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data, the health department said in a statement.

It said basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the local health department said.