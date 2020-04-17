DeKalb reports 12th new coronavirus case in county

A 12th case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in DeKalb County, the county health department said today.

The patient is a 78-year-old woman who is recovering at home, the county health department said in a statement.

It asked residents to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home executive order, and emphasized federal recommendations to wear face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.