Friday, April 17, 2020 12:43 pm
DeKalb reports 12th new coronavirus case in county
The Journal Gazette
A 12th case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in DeKalb County, the county health department said today.
The patient is a 78-year-old woman who is recovering at home, the county health department said in a statement.
It asked residents to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home executive order, and emphasized federal recommendations to wear face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
