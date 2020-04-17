Hoosier deaths from novel coronavirus pass 500

More than 500 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and 642 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 519 Hoosiers have died, including 42 new deaths between April 3 and Thursday, the health department said in a statement. It said 10,154 residents have been diagnosed. To date, 54,785 tests have been reported to the health department, up from 51,115 Thursday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 207. Allen County reported 47 new cases.

The complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, is included in the dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Private lab reporting may be delayed and is reflected in the map and count when results are received at the state health department. The dashboard is updated at noon each day.

Those delays also mean totals from the Allen County Health Department may vary from those reported by the state.

State prison officials said Thursday that a northern Indiana prison with the state's only confirmed prison inmate death from COVID-19 had seen its confirmed coronavirus cases surge to nearly 90.

The Westville Correctional Facility's confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen from seven to 87, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

As of Thursday afternoon, DOC officials said the prison located about 25 miles east of Gary accounted for 75% of the 116 inmates statewide who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Thursday during the state's daily coronavirus briefing that there continues to be an increase in coronavirus cases in jails and correctional facilities across the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.