County commissioners consider hazard pay for some employees

The Allen County commissioners discussed today the possibility of hazard pay for certain public employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, some county departments have asked about supplemental pay for workers whose job duties require close contact with other people, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, during this morning's meeting.

"They are, right now, at actually increased health risk right now that they can't avoid," he said. "Their positions require them to be in close contact."

Providing supplemental pay to those employees would require changes to the county's salary ordinance, which must also be approved by the Allen County Council. The county council's next meeting is May 21.

Cloud said he doesn't think a supplemental pay policy would affect a large percentage of county employees.

The commissioners supported exploring such a move. Commissioner Therese Brown said she thought it was a logical thing to do, considering the needs of the Allen County Jail and other facilities.

"It's not every day that we have a pandemic," she said. "Clearly, it's something that's an uncharted scenario."

Commissioner Nelson Peters agreed. Often, job descriptions and salary ordinances are written with hazards in mind, but a pandemic is different, he said.

"In this particular case, for something nobody foresaw, I think it's entirely appropriate," Peters said. "As we have those discussions and can put something meaningful together, I would encourage our brothers and sisters on the (county) council to approve a hazard pay policy."

dgong@jg.net