Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:13 pm
Verbatim: Allen County COVID-19 update
The Allen County Department of Health issued the following news release today:
Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 18, 2020) – Another fourteen Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 295 cases and 21 deaths Saturday.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter