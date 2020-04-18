Verbatim: State announces 26 new COVID-19 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health issued the following news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 529 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 10,641 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

A total of 545 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 56,873 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 54,785 on Friday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 123. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Clark (10), Elkhart (18), Hamilton (25), Harrison (20), Hendricks (29), Johnson (21), Lake (69), Madison (20), Porter (17) and St. Joseph ((37). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included on the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov]www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.