Sunday, April 19, 2020 9:22 am
Noble County reports 4 COVID-19 related deaths in long-term care facility
The Journal Gazette
The Noble County Health Department reported four COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Home, a long-term care facility in Avilla.
No other information about the patients was released because of privacy laws, Dr. Terry Gaff, the Noble County health officer said in a statement.
