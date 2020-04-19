The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, April 19, 2020 9:22 am

    Noble County reports 4 COVID-19 related deaths in long-term care facility

    The Journal Gazette

    The Noble County Health Department reported four COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Home, a long-term care facility in Avilla. 

    No other information about the patients was released because of privacy laws, Dr. Terry Gaff, the Noble County health officer said in a statement.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article