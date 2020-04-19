Verbatim: Noble Health Department Confirms COVID-19 Related Deaths At A Long-Term Care Facility

The following was released on Saturday, April 19, 2020:

The Noble County Health Department announced today that four deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported at the Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, a long-term care facility in Noble County.

Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County Health Officer, wishes to express the extreme sadness and sympathy we all have for the loss of these people in this pandemic. We know that this is especially heartbreaking for family and friends who must be kept away from loved ones in their final hours.

No further information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.

The elderly and those with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable to severe disease or death. Everyone should make every effort to protect vulnerable people using options, such as mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications.

To prevent community spread, long-term care facilities will be following the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) guidelines:

Identify a separate space that is used only for confirmed or presumed COVID-19 patients;

Limit patient contact to only essential direct care providers;

Establish a tracking system to monitor and manage infection control activities and residents and staff member who are symptomatic

Click here for a complete list of the ISDH guidelines for long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.

We all need to remember to wear masks or other covering over our noses and mouths whenever we leave our homes. This may help to decrease the spread of the virus, which is clearly already present in our community.

The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.