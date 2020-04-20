Consolidation sewer work to close section of Superior Street

Superior Street between Calhoun and Clinton streets will close through midsummer, beginning Wednesday, for construction of a 48-inch consolidation sewer.

The closure will include the two west lanes of Clinton Street, Fort Wayne City Utilities said today.

When the construction of that section is completed, crews will move down Superior Street to Clinton and Barr streets for the final part of the consolidation sewer. The consolidation sewer will collect the flow from existing sewer pipes to prevent discharge into the St. Marys River.

The work is expected to be completed by 2025 and will reduce the overflow into the St. Marys by more than 90%.