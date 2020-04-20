Northbound section of Ardmore Avenue to close

A northbound section of Ardmore Avenue from Fort Wayne International Airport to Airport Expressway will be closed until July, beginning Wednesday, for the completion of a $3.7 million improvement project.

A detour for northbound traffic will use Ferguson and Bluffton roads.

The road improvements will include a center turn lane, new storm sewers, curbs, gutters, ADA ramps, street lighting, landscaping and a trail on the east side of Ardmore Road. The area will also feature a new wayfinding sign and a 25-foot gateway marker, a statement from the city of Fort Wayne said.