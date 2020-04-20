Allen reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 13 new cases

Four more Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 13 residents have newly tested positive, bringing the total to 327 cases and 27 deaths, the Allen County Department of Health said Monday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data, the health department said in a statement.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly, the statement said.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, it said, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match the county’s case numbers.