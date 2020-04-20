7 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health data reports seven more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19.

Deaths are reported to the state based when the data is received and occurs over multiple days, the department said in a statement. To date, 569 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

According to the state department’s website, Allen County has had 25 new cases. In Allen County, 23 residents have died. An additional 505 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.

Marion County has the most new cases with 172.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus is now at 11,686, after corrections to yesterday’s total, the department said.

To date, 61,142 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 48,396 on Tuesday.

For a complete list of counties with cases go to the state’s website, coronavirus.in.gov. The website is updated at noon daily. Cases are listed by county of residence. The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.