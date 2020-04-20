Coroner's office IDs victim from Saturday fatal crash

A Grabill man has been identified as the victim in an early morning crash on Saturday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Johnluke Dartanyan B. Callebaut, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the 9500 block of Maysville Road, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Callebaut died accidentally from blunt force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the statement said. His death is the fourth from motor vehicle crashes in the county so far this year.