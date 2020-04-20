The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 20, 2020 1:25 pm

    US gas prices continue to drop in last week

    The Journal Gazette

    The average price of gasoline nationally went down 5 cents a gallon last week, to $1.03, AAA-The Auto Club Group said today.

    Gas prices will continue to fall, AAA said in a statement, but at a slower rate as regional refinery rates drop.

    Today in Fort Wayne, the statement said, gas prices were $1.36 a gallon, compared with $1.42 a gallon last week, $1.80 a gallon last month and $2.76 a gallon last year.

    Last week U.S. gas demand was stable, AAA said, as refinery rates fell to 69%, a level not reported in more than a decade.

     

