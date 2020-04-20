Workforce Development: March unemployment figures not a reflection of unemployment surge

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area last month was 3.2%, about the same as the 3.3% in March a year ago, according to figures Indiana Department of Workforce Development released today.

The Fort Wayne metropolitan area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

But the numbers show just 6,758 people out of a labor force of 211,695 were without jobs.

A year ago in March, 7,138 people out of a labor force of 217,598 were jobless, the state said.

But the figures don't reflect the surge from thousands more workers sidelined in mid to late March as companies scaled back operations or closed at least temporarily under the governor's stay-at-home order to enable social distancing and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The global pandemic declared in early March has caused an economic crisis that many say surpasses the fallout of the last recession.

State workforce officials on Friday released the March jobless rate for Indiana, saying 3.2% of the workforce was unemployed, down from 3.5% a year ago. But Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne pointed out the rate was calculated based on data only through March 12 due to required reporting timelines.

lisagreen@jg.net