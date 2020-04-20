Verbatim: Coronavirus mental health roundtable on PBS Fort Wayne tonight

PBS Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

(Fort Wayne) -- Dr. Jay Fawver hosts a fourth consecutive special edition of his weekly show -- Matters Of the Mind -- as CORONAVIRUS: A Mental Health Roundtable returns Monday evening at 7:30pm on PBS Fort Wayne (WFWA).

Dr. Fawver, along with other regional mental health experts -- Dr. Siquilla Liebetrau, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Bowen Center in Warsaw and Dr. Matthew L. Runyan a psychiatrist in Fort Wayne, affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center -- will continue the discussion and, time permitting, will take viewer calls at 1-866-969-2721 about how the COVID-19 Pandemic is affecting affect mental health, as well as share suggestions and coping strategies during this live program.

Please note: PBS Fort Wayne continues our live local Coronavirus community forums Friday evening from 7:00-8:00pm, featuring Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan plus Dr. Fawver along with health and civic leaders from across the region. The Friday programs include a phone bank comprised of health care professionals to assist viewers with questions.