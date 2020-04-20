Middle Waves postpones 2020 festival

Middle Waves will be postponing its 2020 music festival until summer 2021.

The group had been monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it continued to plan for this year's festival, a statement said, but decided that putting on the festival was not in the community's best interest.

Middle Waves said it is working with the artists and bands scheduled for this year and hopes to bring a similar lineup in 2021.

Tickets purchased for this year's festival will be honored in 2021 or can be refunded upon request. Information about tickets and refund policies will be issued within the month. Anyone with immediate requests may email tickets@middlewaves.com.