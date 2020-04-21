Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 63
High one year ago 44
Normal 63
Record: 1985 84
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 41
Normal 40
Record: 1897, 1904 20
Stage of the Maumee 4.18 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 18
For April 385
Rainfall
For Monday none
For April 1.62 inches (-0.78)
For the year 10.96 inches (1.55)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For April 1.5 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 26.5 inches (-6.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:51 a.m.
Sunset 8:27 p.m.
Moonrise 6:36 a.m.
Moonset 7:10 p.m.
New Moon
April 22
First Quarter
April 30
Full Moon
May 7
Last Quarter
May 14
