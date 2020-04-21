Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 63

High one year ago 44

Normal 63

Record: 1985 84

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 41

Normal 40

Record: 1897, 1904 20

Stage of the Maumee 4.18 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 18

For April 385

Rainfall

For Monday none

For April 1.62 inches (-0.78)

For the year 10.96 inches (1.55)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For April 1.5 inches (0.6)

Since July 1 26.5 inches (-6.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:51 a.m.

Sunset 8:27 p.m.

Moonrise 6:36 a.m.

Moonset 7:10 p.m.