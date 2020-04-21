The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 63

    High one year ago 44

    Normal 63

    Record: 1985 84

    Low temperature 31

    Low one year ago 41

    Normal 40

    Record: 1897, 1904 20

    Stage of the Maumee 4.18 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 18

    For April 385

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For April 1.62 inches (-0.78)

    For the year 10.96 inches (1.55)

    Snowfall

    For Monday none

    For April 1.5 inches (0.6)

    Since July 1 26.5 inches (-6.9)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:51 a.m.

    Sunset 8:27 p.m.

    Moonrise 6:36 a.m.

    Moonset 7:10 p.m.

    New Moon

    April 22

    First Quarter

    April 30

    Full Moon

    May 7

    Last Quarter

    May 14

