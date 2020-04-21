FWPD looking for missing man

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man last seen between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeiquan T. Hamilton, 19, was last seen by family in the 7300 block of Hickory Creek Drive, police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said in an email late Tuesday. Hamilton is autistic, functions at a low age level and is prone to seizures, she said.

Neighbors reported to police they may have seen Hamilton walking east on Lower Huntington Road near Winchester Road at about 10 p.m.

Hamilton, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 245 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie, SpongeBob pajama pants and flip-flops.

Anyone with information about Hamilton's whereabouts should contact city police at 427-1222.