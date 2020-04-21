Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

A Silver Alert has been issued or a missing Fort Wayne man who may need medical assistance.

James P. Studinski, 80, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be in danger.

Studinski is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey pullover sweater, dark blue t-shirt and jeans.

Studinski is also believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with

6 feet, 175 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes. James was last seen wearing a gray pullover sweater, dark blue t-shirt, and Levi jeans. Studinski is also believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with Indiana license plate 746AXV.

Anyone with information regarding Studinski is encouraged to contact the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 260-449-3000 or by calling 911.