Freeze warning: Adams, Huntington, Wabash, Wells, Mercer, Van Wert

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 1 to 8 a.m. Wednesday for Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties in Indiana and Van Wert County, Ohio.

The weather service also issued a freeze warning from midnight tonight to 10 a.m. Wednesday for Mercer County, Ohio.

Temperatures as low as 28 degrees over most of the area are expected, and between 27 and 30 degrees in Mercer County, the weather service said. It said frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents should take steps now to protect tender plants and fruit trees from the cold, the weather service said. It said outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, and in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes covered to protect them from freezing.