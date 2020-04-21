Allen reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 12 additional positive tests

Four more Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 12 more have tested positive, bringing the total to 339 cases and 31 deaths, the Allen County Department of Health said Tuesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data, the health department said in a statement.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly, the statement said.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the local department said.