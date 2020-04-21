Salvation Army to distribute Matilda Jane girls' clothing

The Salvation Army will be distributing hundreds of donated Matilda Jane dresses, shirts and pants to families on Wednesday.

The girls' clothing donation was made by the company to help offset the burden on families who are having financial difficulties during the pandemic, the Salvation Army said today.

The clothing will be distributed from noon to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St.

No documentation is required. One outfit will be handed out drive-thru style.