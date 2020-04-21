Verbatim: Salvation Army to distribute clothing donated by Matilda Jane

The following was released on Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

Matilda Jane, a high end boutique clothing company based in Fort Wayne, has donated hundreds of dresses, shirts and pants to The Salvation Army.

These summer clothes will be handed out to families, drive through style, on Wednesday April, 22 from noon to 3:00PM. No documentation is required. This generous donation is to help offset the burdens of families who are experiencing financial difficulties during these trying times.

Recently The Salvation Army has increased it's food services by 1,200%.

“The clothing hand out is another way local donations from community partners has provided a way for us to serve those in need.”, said Jama Smith, Director of Resource Development at The Salvation Army.

What: Clothing Distribution

Where: 2901 N Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46805

When: April 22 12:00PM to 3:00PM

Details:

No documentation required

Girls clothing only

One outfit per child