Verbatim: Health Department Announces 61 New COVID-19 Deaths, Updates Statewide Case Count

The following was released on Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 431 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 12,097 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

The new cases and new tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections. The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately.

A total of 630 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH; the deaths reported today occurred between April 7 and April 20.

To date, 67,264 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 64,649 on Monday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 133. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Cass (20), Elkhart (14), Grant (19), Hamilton (17), Hendricks (12), Johnson (24), Lake (49), St. Joseph (31) and Warrick (10). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.