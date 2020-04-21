Indiana reports 61 new COVID-19 deaths; technology issue skews data

Sixty-one more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, and an additional 431 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

Deaths are reported to the state based on when the data is received and occurs during multiple days, the department said in a statement. To date, 630 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths reported today occurred between April 7 and 20.

According to the state department's website, Allen County has had 11 new cases. Marion County has the most new cases with 133.

The new cases and tests reported are lower than the state expected because of a technology issue and should not be taken as a decline in new infections, the statement said. It said the additional positive cases that were not included in today's report will be reported in the next couple of days.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus is now at 12,097, the department said. To date, 67,264 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 64,649 on Monday.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state's website, coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated at noon daily, The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.