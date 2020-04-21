Verbatim: Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to distribute 1,000 Healthy Habits Care Packets

The following was released on Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

Fort Wayne, IN: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne announced the formation of a Healthy Habits Care Packets program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne UNITED, Southeast Fort Wayne Community Response, and Save A Lot stores, will distribute 1,000 care packets with health care supplies along with COVID 19 information, including masks and support resources to help struggling families stay safe and healthy during this pandemic.

“The packets will include basic health care products like shampoo, soap and other hygiene products,” said Joe Jordan, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. “Distribution will be open to the public on a first come, first served basis and will occur every Tuesday and Thursday,10am – 1pm & 4 – 7 pm at the Club’s main building located at 2609 Fairfield Avenue in Fort Wayne.

Although the program is only scheduled to operate while supplies last, the club may extend and expand the program based on community response.

Those contributing donations include the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, Pro Fed Federal Credit Union, AWS Foundation, the Suedhoff Family Trust, Jan and Jon Steiner, Jack and Tammy Dyer, Jill and Doug Kinder and Five Star Distributing.

The Healthy Habits Care Packets program is in direct response to Governor Holcomb’s ongoing stay-at-home order along with the concern that some community residents may not be able to acquire the supplies their family needs to stay healthy.

Fort Wayne UNITED members, Club’s staff and other volunteers will pack the goods, direct traffic and deliver the packets to vehicles that enter the Club’s main entrance.

Volunteers will wear masks, use gloves and work to maintain a distance of 6 feet during distribution.

“With programs like the Healthy Habits Care Packets, we once again see the love and compassion of the Fort Wayne community even during times when we are all struggling,” said Jordan. “Our partners and the Fort Wayne community are an endless blessing to all of us.”

Preliminary Time/Item Details:

Items Distributed: Shampoo, Deodorant (male/female), Body Soap, Toothpaste, Body Lotion, Masks, Covid 19 Assistance Contact Information, Dish Soap and Detergent

Items as Needed: Feminine Hygiene Pads and Diapers (size 3, 4, and 5)

Day of Distribution: Tuesdays & Thursdays

Time of Distribution: 10am – 1pm & 4pm – 7 pm while supply lasts