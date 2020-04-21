Verbatim: Decatur County Prosecutor and conservative grassroots leader Nate Harter announces bid for Indiana Attorney General

The following was released on Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

GREENSBURG, Ind. – Decatur County Prosecutor and conservative grassroots leader Nate Harter today announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for Indiana Attorney General at the upcoming Indiana Republican Party convention, scheduled for June 20, 2020 in Indianapolis.

“I am running for Attorney General because Hoosiers deserve a tested and proven prosecutor who will be tough on crime, support law enforcement, protect victims, and defend our conservative core values in words and deeds,” said Harter. “As a committed grassroots conservative, I know that in these perilous times, the Attorney General has a crucial role as the tip of the spear – or the last line of defense against big government and the radical left.”

Harter has served as the Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney since being elected in 2014. He serves as the Chairman of the Decatur County Republican Party and has served as the Vice Chairman of the Republican Party in the 6th Congressional District.

As prosecutor, Harter developed a reputation as a tough and effective litigator, nearly doubling the office's workload since 2014, while winning nearly 90 percent of jury trials and instituting new policies to protect vulnerable victims. A steadfast partner for local law enforcement, he has provided resources to purchase critical needs like LIDAR, cameras and other improvements.

In announcing his campaign, Harter expressed a sense of urgency to protect the position.

“There is simply too much at stake to risk losing the position to a liberal Democrat who will be well positioned to undermine the agenda of our friends in the legislature and in the executive branch.” Harter added. “We cannot let that happen.”

In order to earn the Republican nomination for Attorney General, Harter must be elected by a majority of the delegates to the Indiana Republican State Convention, scheduled for June 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For more information about Nate Harter or to learn how to get involved in the campaign today, please visit www.HarterForIndiana.com.