County reports additional death; 11 more test positive

An additional Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 11 more residents have tested positive, bringing the total in the county to 350 cases and 32 deaths, the county Department of Health said Wednesday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the health department said in a statement.

Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly, the statement said. Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, it said, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.