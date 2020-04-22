City, county highlight resources for businesses affected by new coronavirus

As Indiana begins to explore how to reopen the economy, local, state and federal officials highlighted today services and resources available to local businesses affected by COVID-19.

"How far one falls really isn't as important as how well-prepared one is to pick themselves back up," Commissioner Nelson Peters said during a news conference. "Our current plans are all about laying the groundwork for picking ourselves back up."

Indiana has already received $4.2 billion in federal funds and is expected to receive another $2.4 billion, said Tinisha Weigelt, director of Rep. Jim Banks' district office.

"That money is at the Treasury Department," she said. "We've been working with the governor hopefully to get some of that money to our cities and local townships."

Nearly 36,000 loans for Indiana businesses were approved under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, totaling more than $7.4 billion, Weigelt said. Another $7.3 billion was authorized under the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program, Weigelt said.

Both the Paycheck Protection Program and the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program have run out of available funds, Weigelt said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate approved the Paycheck Protection and Healthcare Enhancement Act, which would set aside funding for small businesses, healthcare providers and for expanded testing.

Under that act, the Paycheck Protection Program would receive $310 billion and $60 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, Weigelt said. Hospitals would receive $75 billion and $25 billion would be set aside for virus testing.

In the meantime, the Federal Reserve has several options available for struggling businesses, Weigelt said, including the Main Street Lending Program, which supports small- and mid-sized businesses that may not have been able to apply for relief under the Paycheck Protection Program or the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program. The Federal Reserve also offers the Municipal Liquidity Facility, which can help state and local governments manage cash flow.

Eligible businesses can also apply for the Employee Retention Tax Credit, which offers $5,000 per eligible employee, Weigelt said.

The state of Indiana recognizes this is a difficult time for local businesses, with 83% of restaurant employees laid off or furloughed and 66% of Indiana restaurants closed, State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta said.

State officials have not yet determined how best to spend the federal money, GiaQuinta said, but he stressed that he and the rest of the northeast Indiana delegation "will be making sure that Fort Wayne and Allen County gets their share of that money."

This week, the state will also begin to open up unemployment for independent contractors and employees who receive a 1099 tax form, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. CEO John Urbans added.

GiaQuinta also referred to websites with information business owners and employees can turn to for more information, including:

www.in.gov/dwd for information on unemployment insurance and benefits eligibility for employees and filing procedures for employers.

isbdc.org for questions related to the federal Paycheck Protection Program and CARES Act.

