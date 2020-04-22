31 new COVID-19 deaths in Indiana; technical issues affect numbers

Thirty-one more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and an additional 394 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing, the state Department of Health said today.

Deaths are reported based on when the data is received and occur during multiple days, the department said in a statement. To date, it said, 661 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus is now at 12,438, the department said. To date, 69,470 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 67,264 Tuesday.

The new cases and tests reported are lower than the state expected because of a technology issue and should not be taken as a decline in new infections, the statement said. It said the additional positive cases that were not included in today’s report will be reported in the next couple of days.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, coronavirus.in.gov. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.