Indiana Chamber survey: Pandemic has extreme effect on businesses

More than half of Indiana's business leaders say the global coronavirus pandemic has had an extreme effect on their business, particularly revenue loss.

On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being highest, 56% of respondents to an Indiana Chamber of Commerce survey ranked the effect at 8, 9 or 10. The average from the 1,393 respondents was 7.4, according to a news release Thursday.

The chamber said it has submitted specific return-to-work recommendations to Gov. Eric Holcomb and his economic recovery team, based on the survey results.

Eighty percent of respondents cited revenue loss as one of the biggest effects; 51% cited cash flow concerns; 34% said suspended operations; and 32% said employee layoffs.

The unprecedented stay-at-home requirements added to the uncertainty from the novel coronavirus, though business leaders are trying to remain optimistic as government and public health officials contemplate "reopening the economy."

Indiana's stay-at-home order goes through May 1, though Holcomb has repeatedly said the severity of the pandemic -- based on positive tests and deaths -- will factor into final decisions.

The chamber survey of its members and investors was conducted April 16 to 22. More than 55% of participants have fewer than 50 employees, with 20% employing 100 to 500. Representatives from diverse industries responded, but manufacturers represented 25% of the feedback.

"The numbers speak for themselves," Kevin Brinegar, state chamber president and CEO, said in a statement. "Businesses and their employees are hurting. The survey reinforces the importance of resuming business activitiy as soon as possible, with the appropriate levels of safety in place."

