The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:01 pm

    Indiana Chamber survey: Pandemic has extreme effect on businesses

    LISA GREEN | The Journal Gazette

    More than half of Indiana's business leaders say the global coronavirus pandemic has had an extreme effect on their business, particularly revenue loss. 

    On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being highest, 56% of respondents to an Indiana Chamber of Commerce survey ranked the effect at 8, 9 or 10. The average from the 1,393 respondents was 7.4, according to a news release Thursday. 

    The chamber said it has submitted specific return-to-work recommendations to Gov. Eric Holcomb and his economic recovery team, based on the survey results. 

    Eighty percent of respondents cited revenue loss as one of the biggest effects; 51% cited cash flow concerns; 34% said suspended operations; and 32% said employee layoffs. 

    The unprecedented stay-at-home requirements added to the uncertainty from the novel coronavirus, though business leaders are trying to remain optimistic as government and public health officials contemplate "reopening the economy." 

    Indiana's stay-at-home order goes through May 1, though Holcomb has repeatedly said the severity of the pandemic -- based on positive tests and deaths -- will factor into final decisions. 

    The chamber survey of its members and investors was conducted April 16 to 22. More than 55% of participants have fewer than 50 employees, with 20% employing 100 to 500. Representatives from diverse industries responded, but manufacturers represented 25% of the feedback. 

    "The numbers speak for themselves," Kevin Brinegar, state chamber president and CEO, said in a statement. "Businesses and their employees are hurting. The survey reinforces the importance of resuming business activitiy as soon as possible, with the appropriate levels of safety in place." 

    lisagreen@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article