Allen County positive COVID-19 cases nears 400

Forty-one Allen County residents have tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total to 391 cases and 32 deaths Thursday, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the health department said in a statement.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly, the statement said.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/coronavirus may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the local health department said.