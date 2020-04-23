The Journal Gazette
 
    Demand for Health Habits packets strong; afternoon distribution postponed

    The Journal Gazette

    Supplies for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne's Healthy Habits packets ran out by noon Thursday morning, so the scheduled distribution from 4 to 7 p.m. today has been postponed, the organization has announced.

    Supplies have been ordered and the program will resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 2609 Fairfield Ave., the Boys and Girls Clubs said in a statement.

    “The response was far beyond expectations,” said Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs, in the statement.

     

