COVID-19 deaths in state exceed 700; Allen reports 44 more cases

Forty-five more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, as the state’s total reached 706, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

An additional 612 Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing, to 13,039, the department said in a statement.

Deaths are reported to the state based on when the data is received and occur during multiple days, the department said in a statement.

Allen County had 44 new cases, for a total of 387.

To date, 70,040 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 69,470 Wednesday.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, coronavirus.in.gov. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.