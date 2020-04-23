Stabbing leaves man badly hurt

Fort Wayne police are investigating a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries early today.

Officers said they arrived to the 4500 block of South Hanna Street and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound in the chest about 2:30 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but was later downgraded, officials said.

Police said some type of disturbance broke out on South Hanna just before the stabbing.

No further information was provided.